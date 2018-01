Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS -- Get ready to shovel! The snow is piling up all over the area Wednesday morning.

The North Cross Valley Expressway in the Wilkes-Barre area was covered in snow.

The road is snow covered but that didn't stop drivers from heading out.

The slippery mess is getting the blame for this crash near Wilkes-Barre.

The big rig jackknifed just after midnight but traffic was able to get by here in Luzerne County.