Winery Owners Face Wiretapping Charges

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Winery owners in Monroe County have been arrested on wiretapping charges.
Randy and Linda Rice, owners of Mountain View Vineyards in Hamilton Township, were arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said four cameras were recording audio and video in the tasting room, barrel room and on the outside deck.
Court papers indicate that customers and employees did not know they were being recorded.
Developing story, check back for updates.
Chris in PA
To all those saying there must be more because all businesses record like this. That is not true. Businesses are not permitted to record audio of conversations, phone calls, or other audio, even at a privately owned business. Yes there is surveillance video everywhere, there is no audio recording in those cases…which is why they were charged with wiretapping.
Poconos a tourist destination? Blah ha ha!
Gosh dang it Monroe county, you guys can’t even run a winery without making the news for criminal conduct. Everyday it’s Monroe county, Monroe county, Monroe county! I’m getting sick of you people! What a dysfunctional hellhole.
Mike Raymond
This article makes no sense at all. What business these days does not have surveillance equipment? Curious to see who brought these charges. Very curious indeed.
warningfakenews
Maybe a buddy of a cop caught shoplifting?
Taco Salad
I just assume when I go into any business and many private homes today, that I am being recorded.
Outside of the restroom, or a hotel, do you really have the expectation of privacy inside someone’s business?
You can’t even drive down the road in your own car with the expectation of privacy.
warningfakenews
True, and there is no expectation of privacy when in public. If you want privacy, go home and close the blinds, and unplug your Google assistant, Alexa, etc.
warningfakenews
There’s something more to the story than this.
Robert Paulson
This is F-ed up. What exactly distinguishes a security camera from what would be considered a “wiretap”?
Liam G.
In a word, AUDIO. At a business, video surveillance of PUBLIC areas = OK. Audio = wiretap violation. A/V surveillance of non-public areas without written permission is a violation of Pennsylvania’s two-part notification laws, and it is a felony!