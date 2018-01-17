Winery Owners Face Wiretapping Charges

Owners of Mountain View Vineyards in Hamilton Twp., Randy and Linda Rice, brought in for arraignment on wiretapping charges. Court papers say the two were “surreptitiously recording customers and employees” @WNEP pic.twitter.com/jvBcV5wsMu — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 17, 2018

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Winery owners in Monroe County have been arrested on wiretapping charges.

Randy and Linda Rice, owners of Mountain View Vineyards in Hamilton Township, were arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said four cameras were recording audio and video in the tasting room, barrel room and on the outside deck.

Court papers indicate that customers and employees did not know they were being recorded.

