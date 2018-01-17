LIVE PennDOT Plow Truck Tracker
Winery Owners Face Wiretapping Charges

Posted 3:41 pm, January 17, 2018

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Winery owners in Monroe County have been arrested on wiretapping charges.

Randy and Linda Rice, owners of Mountain View Vineyards in Hamilton Township, were arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said four cameras were recording audio and video in the tasting room, barrel room and on the outside deck.

Court papers indicate that customers and employees did not know they were being recorded.

Developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

9 comments