× Water Restrictions in Montrose Area Lifted

MONTROSE — Water customers in part of Susquehanna County no longer have to conserve their water.

Pennsylvania American Water asked about 600 customers in the Montrose area to limit their water usage while they looked for leaks in lines to several storage tanks.

The water company says crews have repaired the main break, and the water levels in the tanks in Susquehanna County are back to normal.