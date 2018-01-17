LIVE PennDOT Plow Truck Tracker
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Ice Fishing on Mauch Chunk Lake

Posted 12:08 pm, January 17, 2018

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take you onto the hard water of Mauch Chunk lake for a little bit of ice fishing.  George and Josh from the youtube channel Pocono Outdoors Guy will show us how it's done.  Plus, we'll demonstrate, and giveaway, the newest in sonar technology from Deeper Sonar.  We've got all that and more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

