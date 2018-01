Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO -- We're waking up to a sloppy, slippery mess Wednesday morning.

The video shows what it looked like early Wednesday morning along Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

There was snow and lots of it.

PennDOT trucks were out in force clearing roads near Mount Pocono where there was at least four inches when the video was taken.

It was a similar scene out on Route 611 as crews tried to keep up with the winter storm.