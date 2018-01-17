× Police Track Robbery Suspects in Snow after Violent Assault

WILLIAMSPORT — Two suspects in an assault and robbery are in custody after police in Williamsport tracked them through the snow.

Authorities said Rashawn Logan and Marcquel Olsen assaulted a man in his home on Wyoming Street in Williamsport around 1 a.m. Wednesday after asking to use his phone. When the victim yelled for his roommate, Logan and Olsen took off.

Officers followed their footprints in the snow to Logan’s residence where both men were taken into custody.

They both face robbery and aggravated assault charges in Lycoming County.

The victim was taken to the hospital for head injuries.