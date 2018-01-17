× PennDOT’s Live Plow Tracker Helps You Plan Your Route During Winter Storms

HARRISBURG — You can now see where those PennDOT plow trucks are during a winter storm from the comfort of your own home.

The Commonwealth has hundreds of trucks ready to roll in the event of a storm and all of those trucks are now equipped with tracking technology so PennDOT and you can see where they are and where they’ve been.

One of the most convenient options for commuters is the ability to check your route. Simply enter the start and end locations for your trip and you will see updated plow information for each state road on your commute.

Also, drivers can check to see when the last time a specific road was plowed.

Check out PennDot’s live plow truck tracker at 511pa.com