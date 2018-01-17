School Closings And Delays

Moravian @ Scranton Women’s basketball

The University of Scranton hosted Moravian in Landmark Conference Women's basketball.  Katie Freehery nailed a jumper with under ten seconds left in Overtime to lift Scranton to a 98-94 win.  Bridgette Mann scored 30 points for the Lady Royals to cross 1,000 points for her career.

