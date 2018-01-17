School Closings And Delays

Flashing Light, Loud ‘Boom’ Over Michigan May Have Been a Meteor

Posted 8:48 am, January 17, 2018

DETROIT — A flash that lit up the sky and a loud “boom” noise recorded Tuesday evening by southeast Michigan residents may have been caused by a meteor, officials say.

Several residents reported the incident from Ann Arbor to Detroit, with some saying they felt the ground shake, according to WJBT.

Dispatch centers in West Michigan say they also received reports of a flash of light in the sky. Reports were made in Barry, Ionia and Ottawa counties.

The National Weather Service tweeted that there was no thunder or lightning in the area, and that it was likely caused by a meteor. The are continuing to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for confirmation Tuesday night.

This is a developing story

