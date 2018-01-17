Disney is Making Dreams Come True for Teenager in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Disney is making dreams come true for one teenager from Luzerne County.

Angela McKeown, 17, was chosen in a nationwide competition for its mentoring program, the Disney Dreamers Academy.

Angela is curious about a lot of things. Most of all, she is interested in sign language and Disney.

“I want to be an American Sign Language interpreter because I want to bring the Disney magic to those who cannot hear it themselves,” Angela said.

Angela and her mom Lisa McKeown are headed to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the four-day leadership program in March. There, she and 99 other students are encouraged to reach their potential.

Angela said she couldn’t believe it when she got the call saying she was picked.

“I was screaming and crying out of happiness,” Angela said.

“I was shaking so badly I couldn't even hold the phone. I just couldn't believe it. I really mean it's a dream come true for her,” Lisa said.

In the application, Angela said she wrote about her dream to work for Disney as a sign language interpreter. It takes on special meaning for her.

“I got diagnosed with Autism at the age of 12 and I found it very interesting people with Autism that were nonverbal learned to communicate with sign language,” Angela said.

“We've always pushed her to dream, her father and I, from the beginning. We knew she was just more than the label Autism. We want more awareness, and we think this is really going to help her achieve her dreams,” Lisa said.

“I'm really looking forward to meeting all the encouraging people and the Disney Dreamers Academy experience,” Angela said.

They’re set to take off for Disney World on March 8.