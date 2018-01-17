School Closings And Delays

Babysitter Busted After Child Finds Drugs

KINGSTON — A woman is facing drug charges after police say the child she was babysitting found her stash.

Robyn Oleke, 34, of Kingston is charged with drug trafficking.

Police say the 10-year-old boy came home from Oleke’s house and showed his mom a bag of marijuana and a hydrocodone pill he found under Oleke’s bed.

Officers searched the home and found three bags of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials, and cash.

2 comments

  • Jodie

    Drugs drugs and more drugs. These drug addicted and trafficking drug people need to sit their buts behind bars . Most druggies get a slap on the hand. They should get charged just like the people get for drinking and driving each time they sit longer maybe after 5 or 6 years behind bars they may Chang their tune. Glad the Lil boy is ok can’t trust anyone these days…

