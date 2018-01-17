Babysitter Busted After Child Finds Drugs
KINGSTON — A woman is facing drug charges after police say the child she was babysitting found her stash.
Robyn Oleke, 34, of Kingston is charged with drug trafficking.
Police say the 10-year-old boy came home from Oleke’s house and showed his mom a bag of marijuana and a hydrocodone pill he found under Oleke’s bed.
Officers searched the home and found three bags of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials, and cash.
Jodie
Drugs drugs and more drugs. These drug addicted and trafficking drug people need to sit their buts behind bars . Most druggies get a slap on the hand. They should get charged just like the people get for drinking and driving each time they sit longer maybe after 5 or 6 years behind bars they may Chang their tune. Glad the Lil boy is ok can’t trust anyone these days…
H.
That little boy better go into hiding you know what happens to narcs