× Suspect in Turkey Hill Heists in Custody

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — Police say they have a suspect in numerous robberies at a Turkey Hill near Hazleton

John Brogan of Hazleton was taken into custody Tuesday by state police after they say he robbed that Turkey Hill on Airport Road again Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Brogan robbed that Turkey hill Near Hazleton, then sped off when state police responded.

Troopers chased Brogan into Hazleton where they took him into custody.

Sugarloaf Township police say that Turkey hill Has been robbed about nine times over the past nine months

They believe that Brogan is responsible for at least the last three or four.

According to police, Brogan has told the clerks that he has a weapon, then steals cash from the register. However, no weapon has been shown to the workers.

Brogan was brought to be arraigned but he said he needed medical attention and was taken by ambulance to be checked out.

The chief is still drawing up paperwork and Brogan is expected to be arraigned later.

41.005002 -76.097201