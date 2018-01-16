Man Admits to Taking Ecstasy before Deadly Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWANDA -- A man admitted causing a head-on crash that killed three people, including his young son, in Bradford County.

Phillip Frisbie, 40, of Towanda pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI. He admitted to taking ecstasy before the crash.

Investigators say Frisbie's car crossed into the oncoming lane and slammed into another car in July 2016.

The driver of the other car, Sarah Heasley, 31, and her husband, Clifton Heasley Jr., 31, were killed. Their child was survived the crash.

Frisbie's 7-year-old son Logan also died in the crash.