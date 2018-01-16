School Closings And Delays

Man Admits to Taking Ecstasy before Deadly Crash

Posted 6:24 pm, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:38PM, January 16, 2018

TOWANDA -- A man admitted causing a head-on crash that killed three people, including his young son, in Bradford County.

Phillip Frisbie, 40, of Towanda pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI. He admitted to taking ecstasy before the crash.

Investigators say Frisbie's car crossed into the oncoming lane and slammed into another car in July 2016.

The driver of the other car, Sarah Heasley, 31, and her husband, Clifton Heasley Jr., 31, were killed. Their child was survived the crash.

Frisbie's 7-year-old son Logan also died in the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s