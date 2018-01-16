× Layoffs Planned at Lackawanna County Plant

OLYPHANT — A major manufacturer in Lackawanna County has announced over 100 layoffs.

Technicolor Home Entertainment plans to lay off 160 workers at its Olyphant location beginning in March.

The company was formerly called Specialty Records, then WEA, then Cinram and was eventually bought by Technicolor in 2015.

They make CDs and DVDs.

Newswatch 16 reached out to Technicolor for comment but have not heard back.