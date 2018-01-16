School Closings And Delays

Layoffs Planned at Lackawanna County Plant

Posted 3:34 pm, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 04:31PM, January 16, 2018

OLYPHANT — A major manufacturer in Lackawanna County has announced over 100 layoffs.

Technicolor Home Entertainment plans to lay off 160 workers at its Olyphant location beginning in March.

The company was formerly called Specialty Records, then WEA, then Cinram and was eventually bought by Technicolor in 2015.

They make CDs and DVDs.

Newswatch 16 reached out to Technicolor for comment but have not heard back.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments