Layoffs Planned at Lackawanna County Plant
OLYPHANT — A major manufacturer in Lackawanna County has announced over 100 layoffs.
Technicolor Home Entertainment plans to lay off 160 workers at its Olyphant location beginning in March.
The company was formerly called Specialty Records, then WEA, then Cinram and was eventually bought by Technicolor in 2015.
They make CDs and DVDs.
Newswatch 16 reached out to Technicolor for comment but have not heard back.
41.459223 -75.579387
Sister mary Olyphant
Shut the place down. Who cares! Nepa is bad place for industry anyways.
SOTS18
It’s shutting down. This is not a layoff, it’s a closing
Sister mary Olyphant
GOOD! I’m sick and tired of hearing about their misfortunes every other month. Should have closed it 10 years ago!
craig
I was at the meeting people are getting laid off in March, some in May and the rest in June then the closing