Jayson Terdiman Training for Winter Olympics

Berwick-native Jayson Terdiman is once again on Team USA. The luge athlete is paired with Matt Mortenson in doubles for the 2018 Winter Olympics The life of an Olympian can be busy. He left Berwick after Christmas, traveled to Lake Placid, NY, then to Germany, and now Norway. He has a race there this weekend. From there, he'll travel to Latvia, back to Germany, to South Korea, to Japan, and then back to South Korea for the Olympics. We caught up with Terdiman via Google Hangouts in Norway.