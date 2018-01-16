Home Evacuated After Gas Leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- A passerby alerted emergency crews to a gas leak in part of Lackawanna County.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 somebody driving along Chapman Lake Road near Montdale smelled natural gas and called 911.

Crews say the smell was coming from a home. When no one answered the door, they went inside and found a man asleep. He was checked out by EMT's and is expected to be OK.

Firefighters checked surrounding homes but said only the one home was affected.

UGI crews were called to fix the leak.