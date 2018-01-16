Handling the Ups and Downs of Seasonal Affective Disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite a little snow Tuesday morning there's hope! We could see 40s to 50s this weekend.

But if all of the up and down temperatures are affecting your mood lately, you could be among many with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey met with Dr. Ali Chittalia from Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre to show us what Seasonal Affective Disorder is all about.

The symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder include low energy, moodiness, lack of happiness, and a disrupted sleep cycle.

Some abbreviate this condition as S.A.D. For others, they just call it the winter blues.

When the temperature goes from 60 to three on the seven-day day forecast, you know it's been an up and down winter.

Bill Orr of Scranton said, "For me, it's not that bad. But other people, I can see how it gets them down because they just love that sun and everything. And when you don't have that sun, you just don't have that energy."

Not enough sunlight can take the skip out of your step! For some, it could lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder.

"Physical symptoms can be extreme fatigue. You're tired. No energy. You don't feel like doing anything. And moods wise, you're low or socially withdrawn," explained Dr. Chittalia.

If you're feeling a little low because of the lack of sunlight, coupled with clouds and cold, here are some quick tips to get your happy back.

Dr. Chittalia said, "Get up early in the morning. Open up your curtains so you're exposed to light. Early morning walks. Get exposure to sunlight as much as you can. Exercise regularly."

Dr. Chittalia also suggests that if those tips don't help, don't be afraid to talk with a therapist or doctor. After all, it could be something other than Seasonal Affective Disorder.

"Let them make the diagnoses," added Dr. Chittalia.

And if it is S.A.D., one form of treatment prescribed by doctors is light therapy boxes which simulate the sun to make up for mother nature.

Adam Farley of Scranton said, "If it was warm out, we're happy, excited. More energized to do things."

After all, too little daylight can affect our circadian rhythms. This leads to a release of certain hormones and disruptions in our sleep cycle. And while Season Affective Disorder does make winter tough for some, not everyone thinks it's so rough.

Orr added, "I do some plowing. So I'm looking forward to the extra money."

Yerodin Lucas of Scranton said, "I like the winter."

"I like playing in the snow," added Connor Kapp of Dunmore. "[Do you like winter or summer more?] Summer more!"

The good news, there are only 156 days until summer.

By the way, doctors say Seasonal Affective Disorder will usually go away naturally in the warmer months to come.

Since S.A.D. is considered a type of depression and if your symptoms persist or get worse, definitely talk with your doctor or a therapist about it because it could be something else you`re dealing with. Never self-diagnose.

For more of the risk factors and treatments, click here. Here there's a lot of helpful information from the National Institute of Mental Health.