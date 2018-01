Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- A judge in Monroe County sentenced a former East Stroudsburg University football player.

Marquis Brownlee must serve one to two years in county jail and then serve three years probation.

Police say he got into a fight at a party, burglarized a home, and assaulted several people in February of 2017.

In September, a jury convicted him of burglary, simple assault, and harassment.