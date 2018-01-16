School Closings And Delays

Florida Boy Dies of Rabies After Sick Bat Scratches Him

Posted 8:15 am, January 16, 2018

ORLANDO – An experimental procedure couldn’t save the life of a 6-year-old Florida boy who died Sunday after contracting rabies from a bat, his father told Today.

Using the Milwaukee protocol, doctors placed Ryker Roque into a medically-induced coma in hopes that his body would fight off the deadly virus.

Ryker became infected after his father, Henry Roque, found a sick bat, put it in a bucket and told his son not to touch it.

“So, apparently he put his hand in there and touched it and he said it only scratched him, so I frantically googled it real quick and it says to wash his hands with soap, hot water for five minutes,” Henry Roque, told Today.

Ryker Roque. Photo via GoFundMe.

The family didn’t see a doctor until Ryker started having symptoms a week later – numbness in his fingers and a headache.

The vaccine is effective if taken shortly after transmission, but once symptoms are present, rabies is nearly impossible to survive.

The Milwaukee protocol has been credited with saving the life of a handful of infected patients. The first was a Wisconsin teenager named Jeanna Giese, whose survival without the rabies vaccine in 2004 was credited to the experimental treatment.

3 comments

  • Why

    Information on the rabies virus is valuable to the public.

    These desperately shocking images of a dying child who is hooked up to every known medical device are 100% inappropriate and I cannot fathom who, in their right mind, would believe that these sad, pitiful, and desperate images are suitable for public viewing. There is a serious lack of ethics and conscience, here. Shame on you all and God bless that little boy and his family. Dreadful, dreadful.

  • Greg

    As mentioned in the article, rabies is almost universally fatal. If you or a child are ever scratched or bitten by any wild animal, dont question it. Dont take the risk. Go immediately to the E.R.

    If you can bring the animal that is responsible with you, they can examine it’s brain to determine if the animal was in fact rabid. And take appropriate action. This childs death was so easily preventable, because the father says he googled about the injury caused by the bat.. I guarantee within the first one or two Google results that rabies is talked about, and not to even mess around.

    “— wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and get medical advice immediately.” – Very first result

    “Bat bites must be taken very seriously indeed as they are carriers of the deadly rabies virus; infected bats transmit this virus to humans and pets through bites or contact with their droppings. It is common for sick bats found on the ground to bite children that try to pick them up and such cases must be taken in to the doctor immediately, even though the injury does not look bad.” – Second Google Result

