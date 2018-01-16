Elementary Students Learn about Being a Reporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- Some students in Lycoming County learned first-hand what it's like to be a reporter.

Newswatch 16's Kristina Papa shared what it's like to be a report the news with second and third graders at Steven's Primary School in Williamsport on Tuesday.

It's part of the school's Career Cafe program. Every month, second and third grade students listen to a professional speak about the career options that are available to them after they graduate.

The students were very interested in checking out the news camera, and some said they are Newswatch 16 fans.