× Community Weather Announcements Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the winter weather. Check back for the latest updates. Brittany Lovette January 16, 20187:01 am PIKE COUNTY — Due to the weather, Pike County Area Agency on Aging will not be delivering meals. All senior centers will be closed. Offices are open.
PIKE COUNTY — Due to the weather, Pike County Area Agency on Aging will not be delivering meals. All senior centers will be closed. Offices are open.