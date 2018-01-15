Suspected Walmart Thieves Surrender

HONESDALE -- A couple accused of stealing a woman's credit cards and cash turned themselves over to authorities in Wayne County.
Dawn Hosie of Carbondale apologized to our Newswatch 16 camera as she and Robert Doerwald of Forest City turned themselves in to state police in Honesdale Monday morning.
Police say the pair used cash and credit cards belonging to a woman who lost her purse at the Walmart in Honesdale on January 4.
The pair were caught on surveillance video that same day at Walmart in Dickson City and at a gas station in Honesdale.
State police say charges are pending against the couple in Wayne County.
Hmmm
I wonder if the true owner of the stolen credit card would consider that beverage mug a sensible purchase on their behalf.
Kimberly
I guess the government check doesn’t give them enough to cover their expenses, they need to steal from people?
Athens
Only suspected eh?
Keep it classy
No Jazzy buggies today folks? Legs feeling a little stronger today? Maybe the PSP barracks don’t pre treat their ramps with de-icer.
El-Ma
I am amazed at the cheek of this pair – no pun intended, I swear. To show up carrying a beverage mug is either clear evidence of their arrogance, or their ignorance. Neither has enough sense to even LOOK ashamed. I would write that they’re white trash, but they seem so porcine to me. Not descriptive enough.
Taco Salad
You can’t feed the diabetes without a sugary beverage.
warningfakenews
Confession is good for the soul! It’s a miracle! They can walk now!