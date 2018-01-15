School Closings And Delays

Suspected Walmart Thieves Surrender

HONESDALE -- A couple accused of stealing a woman's credit cards and cash turned themselves over to authorities in Wayne County.

Dawn Hosie of Carbondale apologized to our Newswatch 16 camera as she and Robert Doerwald of Forest City turned themselves in to state police in Honesdale Monday morning.

Police say the pair used cash and credit cards belonging to a woman who lost her purse at the Walmart in Honesdale on January 4.

The pair were caught on surveillance video that same day at Walmart in Dickson City and at a gas station in Honesdale.

State police say charges are pending against the couple in Wayne County.

