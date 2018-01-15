× Skiing on MLK Day in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The slopes at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Smithfield Township were packed with people who had the day off.

Jama Toung from Manhattan brought her children for a day on the slopes.

“My kids are learning to ski so they are in ski school and I came out to ski a little bit,” said Toung.

“It’s very nice. Nice and cold, they got a good layer of snow down so it was smooth coming down and it’s just a nice day to come out,” said Emanuel Benitez, Long Island.

All 23 of the mountain’s slopes are open and snow guns were blasting full force.

Samantha Perry from Long Island says she’s still learning the ropes of the sport.

“I like the mountain but I am still a little scared but I’ll get used to it in a little bit,” said Perry.

The wacky weather we had just a few days ago put a damper on skiing and snowboarding for much of the weekend. People we spoke to say they are happy temperatures dropped, Mother Nature cooperated and they were able to get here on their day off.

Emanuel Benitez from Long Island says for a while, he was worried he wouldn’t make it out.

“The weather was crazy. I’m just happy the weather came down for Monday. I was planning on this trip so I was able to go out and have fun and it wasn’t going to be hot, the snow is perfect. I’m actually pretty happy about it,” said Benitez.

Officials at Shawnee says the next busy long holiday weekend will be next month for Presidents Day.