Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King at King’s College

KING'S COLLEGE -- The nation pauses to remember civil rights leader and preacher Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to honor his legacy by doing acts of service for the community and others.

Martin Luther King Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January, and this year it falls on Dr. King's actual birthday – January 15.

This year also marks 50 years since dr. King was assassinated in April of 1968.

Events are planned all across our area to commemorate Dr. King and to continue his work.

One of the big takeaways from the event honoring Dr. King at King's College in Wilkes-Barre is "to speak always your truth."

King's College students came out during the presentation in Wilkes-Barre to show they won't be silent about issues like immigration, black lives matter, and racism.

People of all ages joined together in prayer, asking for the strength and courage needed to live in a way that honors Dr. King.

"There's still a lot of work to be done," said keynote speaker Rev. Shawn Walker. "Clearly, we've made progress but clearly, in today's environment, we also have to continue to fight and press on."

Students are also collecting coats this week to honor Dr. King's legacy.

