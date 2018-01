Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- A pedestrian had to be flown to the hospital after a crash near East Stroudsburg.

State police believe the victim ran out in front of a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 209 and Edward Smith Boulevard in Middle Smithfield Township.

Troopers said the victim suffered severe injuries. The driver was not hurt.

Both directions of Route 209 were closed for about two hours in Monroe County.