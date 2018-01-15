× Peace Walk Draws Hundreds to Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — From a distance, it looks like a crowd of people, but up close, with their signs and big smiles, it’s easier to tell the group marching at Penn College is a community united.

“We have to do this together. Stand together. Hold one another’s arms, because together we can make a difference,” said Brittany Tasch.

The Beloved Community Council and Step/AmerCorps in Williamsport have teamed up for the annual MLK day “peace walk” in Williamsport. This year around 300 people braved the cold and made their way to Penn College for the walk and rally.

“What Martin Luther King stood for is what we stand for, so to be able to honor his legacy is pretty much what this day is about,” said Brittany Tasch.

Beloved Community Council has set up several events this week in the city to honor Martin Luther King Junior. It’s all part of dream week.

“We say we’re for the community and so we need to be for the community,” said Tasch.

That’s why several groups are spending this holiday volunteering at nonprofits across Williamsport including at the Central PA Foodbank.

“Every year it seems like there are more people. Especially this year. It seems like it’s the biggest one they’ve done so far,” said Jordan Suter.

Jordan Suter and his fraternity brothers at Phi Mu Delta at Penn College helped pack hundreds of boxes at the Central PA Foodbank.

“There are good things going on in your community you just have to go out and find them,” Suter.

“It’s nice seeing the community come together as one to be a part of a great cause,” said Travis Berg from the Central Pa Foodbank.

“Showing our support to organizations that are working day in and day out to fill the needs of our community to make it a better place, that’s how we can honor his legacy and why we do what we do,” said Tasch.

Schedule of events for Dream Week:

Lift Every Voice and Sing

Tuesday, January 16, 7 p.m.

Lycoming College Clarke Chapel

A celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

Unity Through Understanding

Wednesday, January 17

Christ Community Worship Center

436 West 4th Street

6 pm. light dinner

5:30 pm – 7:30 p.m. roundtable discussion

Community Unity

Thursday, January 18, 7p.m.

Penn College, ACC Auditorium

Coach Herman Boone