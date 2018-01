Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Remembrances were held across our area for slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

One of those events is in downtown Scranton.

People marched from the United Neighborhood Centers on Olive Street to Courthouse Square Monday evening.

A ceremony was held at the square and remarks were made at the annual event in Scranton honoring Dr. King's life and work.

Dr. King was born January 15, 1929. He was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968.