HONESDALE -- A man is accused of peeping on women in a dressing room in Wayne County.

Police charged Edwin Evert, 61, of Honesdale, with invasion of privacy.

On Saturday, officers say shoppers at the Salvation Army store in Honesdale saw him using a mirror under a dressing room stall to look at women undressing.

Evert was seen leaving the store with that mirror.