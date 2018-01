Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRICK TOWNSHIP -- A newborn baby had to be checked out for breathing in smoke after a fire in Susquehanna County.

The homeowner says four people were inside the place on Creek Road near Uniondale when it went up.

It started around 1:30 Monday morning.

They all got out safely along with a dog, but some cats could not escape the flames in Susquehanna County.