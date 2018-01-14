Thief Steals Cash Register from Schuylkill County Business

FRACKVILLE -- A thief was caught on camera in Schuylkill County.
Police say the thief ran into The Quart House on South Lehigh Avenue in Frackville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and grabbed the cash register off the counter.
Investigators believe the man drove off in a Dodge Stratus or Intrepid.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Frackville at 570-874-2040.
40.779385 -76.228568
I ♡ 1985 halfshirts and sirens
The Quart House would have been my second guess. I’m thinking Granny’s Dutch oven was a victim of several bump and runs in the past.