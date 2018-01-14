School Closings And Delays

Thief Steals Cash Register from Schuylkill County Business

Posted 6:38 pm, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51PM, January 14, 2018

FRACKVILLE -- A thief was caught on camera in Schuylkill County.

Police say the thief ran into The Quart House on South Lehigh Avenue in Frackville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and grabbed the cash register off the counter.

Investigators believe the man drove off in a Dodge Stratus or Intrepid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Frackville at 570-874-2040.

1 Comment