Thief Steals Cash Register from Schuylkill County Business

FRACKVILLE -- A thief was caught on camera in Schuylkill County.

Police say the thief ran into The Quart House on South Lehigh Avenue in Frackville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and grabbed the cash register off the counter.

Investigators believe the man drove off in a Dodge Stratus or Intrepid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Frackville at 570-874-2040.