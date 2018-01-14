Providing Service Dogs for Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- An event in Scranton aimed to help cover some of the cost of a service dog for a veteran.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Zummo's Cafe on Marion Street on Sunday where we had the chance to meet Colonel.

Colonel is part of the Prison Puppy Program, where prisoners train puppies to become service dogs.

During the week, Colonel is trained by an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas.

On weekends, Colonel is with foster parents to get him comfortable living life outside of prison walls.

The event in Scranton helped raise money to cover the cost of training a service dog for a veteran, which is about $50,000.