Police Chase Leads to Drug, DUI Charges

Posted 11:22 pm, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21PM, January 14, 2018

BLOOMSBURG -- A police chase ended with a man being hit with a stun gun and pepper sprayed.

Officers said Franklin Snyder, 36, of Berwick fled from police during a traffic stop in Bloomsburg just after midnight Sunday.

Police said Snyder drove for 10 miles before sliding off the road and hitting a parked car in Briar Creek. He resisted arrest and had to be shot with a stun gun and pepper sprayed.

Officers found clear plastic bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and a digital scale.

Snyder faces multiple charges including fleeing police, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI.

He is locked up in the Columbia County jail.

