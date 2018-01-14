School Closings And Delays

Honoring the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Scranton

Posted 6:40 pm, January 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:59PM, January 14, 2018

SCRANTON -- The media was the focus of a dinner honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Scranton on Sunday.

The Greater Scranton MLK Commission held its annual awards dinner at the DeNaples Center at the University of Scranton.

The commission wants to raise awareness on the impact media has on people's beliefs about race, culture, and relationships.

"We are humbled at the support we get from the community and the fact that they're still engaged in the concepts and principals of Martin Luther King Jr. We think this is so important they set aside this time once a year," said Cathy Ann Hardaway, president of the Greater Scranton MLK Commission.

The theme of this year's event was "A Higher Destiny," which is derived from a quote by Dr. King.

