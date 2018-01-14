Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Second Floor of Santa Ana Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Two people were injured after the driver of a car somehow crashed into the second floor of a California building, Orange County Fire Agency officials said Sunday morning.

The car remained lodged inside a dental office at 319 East 17th Street in Santa Ana until about 7:50 a.m., when crews were able to get it out, KTLA reports.

Debris from the building lay scattered below what appears to be a white sedan.

The Santa Ana Police Department said that the driver was driving at a very high rate of speed down French Street when he or she hit the center median.

The OCFA tweeted that the car "went airborne and landed into the building."

Police said the driver admitted to using narcotics and was expected to be admitted to a hospital for observation.

Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said police will be submitting the case to the Orange County District's Attorney's Office after running toxicology tests to determine possible charges.

A fire was quickly extinguished after the crash, officials said.

Both people inside the car were able to get out safely and suffered minor injuries, according to the OCFA.

Orange County firefighters, along with a Los Angeles County search and rescue team, removed the vehicle from the building.

Public works officials also responded to the crash to examine the integrity of the building.

