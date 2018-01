Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A broken water pipe in Scranton left a few trees covered in ice.

The break happened around 8 a.m. Sunday along a bridge on Ash Street over Roaring Brook.

The water sprayed onto the trees and stayed away from the street.

Officials with PA American Water say a fitting on the pipe broke, and special equipment needs to be brought in to make repairs. There is no word when they will be completed.