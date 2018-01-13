× Wild Weather Causes Headaches

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP — The warm weather was short-lived. A winter storm blew through northeastern and central Pennsylvania, bringing a combination of rain, sleet, and snow overnight.

It was enough to topple a tree onto Route 118 in Columbia County, closing the road to traffic.

“I think that’s terrible. I don’t like the weather that way, no way. I like it in the 70s. This here gotta go,” said Dorothy Vabel of Sweet Valley.

“Well, yesterday I sat on my front porch and drank beer and watched the cars go by. It was 60 degrees in a t-shirt. Today, 20, wind blowing, snow, no good,” said Rod Fox of Fairmount Township.

It was tough for anyone traveling along Route 118 in Luzerne and Columbia counties. Folks gathered at the Red Rock Corner Store to get necessities and get warm. Some are without power at home.

“We lost power at our house overnight, but you know three trees fell down. The wind knocked them down. Hopefully it’s back on now,” Madelyn Bonham of Fairmount Township told Newswatch 16.

Rod Fox tells Newswatch 16 he and his neighbors usually deal with brutal road conditions this time of year.

“Our roads never get taken care of that great. We’re at the end of both worlds, Columbia and Luzerne,” he said.

PennDOT tells Newswatch 16 its crews were mobilized Friday night and on Saturday, they were dealing with spot flooding, downed power lines, and some downed trees.

A fallen pine tree kept a stretch of Route 118 closed for hours between Sugarloaf and Jackson townships. Drivers had to find other ways to get where they were going, or just sit and wait.

To find out which roads are closed due to the wintry weather, you can visit PennDOT’s website here.