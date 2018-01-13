Wanted Fugitive Caught in Berwick

BERWICK -- A fugitive wanted on a parole violation was caught in Columbia County.
Police in Berwick say Charles Townsend was on parole after serving time for murder and robbery.
Authorities say they found Townsend at a home on West Front Street on Friday. He had loaded guns, crystal meth, and heroin.
Townsend is locked up in Columbia County.
41.048823 -76.259610
3 comments
Hoodrat
If Obama had a son.
Shady biscuits
Charles Townsend, WHO DAT?
Thanks Obama
They should just make it illegal for convicted felons to have firearms and drugs, that will put an end to this nonsense.