Wanted Fugitive Caught in Berwick

Posted 6:16 pm, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 05:52PM, January 13, 2018

BERWICK -- A fugitive wanted on a parole violation was caught in Columbia County.

Police in Berwick say Charles Townsend was on parole after serving time for murder and robbery.

Authorities say they found Townsend at a home on West Front Street on Friday. He had loaded guns, crystal meth, and heroin.

Townsend is locked up in Columbia County.

