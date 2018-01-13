School Closings And Delays

RailRiders University Coaches Clinic

Posted 6:44 pm, January 13, 2018, by

Saturday marked the latest installment of RailRiders University, as the team hosted a free coaches clinic. Baseball and softball coaches of all levels gathered to share ideas, from tee ball to the major leagues. There were seven guest speakers at the clinic, including  RailRiders like Russ Canzler and Doug Davis, to some local pros, like Scranton-native Joe McCarthy and Valley View product Max Kranick.

