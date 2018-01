Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year, we spend a lot of time indoors. Many of us would like to become organized. It helps keep stress levels down when we declutter and don't waste time looking for things. The kitchen is where we spend a lot of time. So we turned to Tara Rosencrance Atkins of Original Organizing by Tara to inspire us with ways to organize for a kitchen clean out by setting up strategically placed stations, clear containers and purging what you don't need.