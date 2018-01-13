Kayaking in the Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The snow, sleet, and ice didn't stop a few brave souls from spending a day on the Lackawanna River in Scranton on Saturday.

Braving the cold is the whole point of this annual event.

Shiverfest is held by the Lackawanna River Conservation Association each winter. It's meant to encourage people to enjoy the Lackawanna River year round.

The event features a three-mile kayak and canoe race.

When it comes to the weather, participants say it's all about perspective.

"It's a beautiful day to be out on the river. It's gorgeous out, perfect Shiverfest weather," said Dr. Joseph Simons of Kingston.

Organizers say thanks to Friday's rain, this was the fastest the river's ever been for a Shiverfest.