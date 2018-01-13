× In Your Neighborhood

Snowflake Gala Benefits Leader Dogs for the Blind

Eynon-Archbald Lions Club sponsors a Snowflake Gala to benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind. It’s held at Fiorrelli’s, on Main Street in Peckville, Saturday, January 27 starting at 6 p.m. Snowflake Gala has an open bar, international tasting stations, a silent auction, raffles, live entertainment, a photo booth and more! Price is $75 per person .

“A Taste of Poland” International Dinner

“A Taste of Poland” International Dinner is held in Monroe County. The Youth Group of Our Lady of Victory Church sponsors the dinner at the church hall, on Cherry Road in Tannersville, Sunday, January 28 from noon – 5 p.m. with take-outs available. The meal includes a salad bar, kielbasa, halupki, pierogies and a Polish dessert. Price is $9 for adults, $5 for children, and children under 5 eat free.