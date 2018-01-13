Birds need a lot of energy in the winter to keep warm. It is important they maintain a good food source during these cold months. One way to help our feathered friends and provide yourself with entertainment is to create homemade bird feeders. We headed to Wild Birds Unlimited in Dallas where owner Gary showed us how to make bird feeders from bagels, pine cones, peanut butter and bird seed. It's a great winter project for children and adults.
Homemade Winter Bird Feeders
