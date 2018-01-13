School Closings And Delays

Callejas Leads King’s Past Manhattanville

Posted 6:45 pm, January 13, 2018, by

Holy Cross graduate Connor Callejas scored a game-high 19 points and the King's men's basketball team beat Manhattanville 83-70.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s