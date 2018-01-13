Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- Thousands of gymnasts from all over the country competed in the Poconos Saturday afternoon.

The 12th annual Janet Rothenberg Memorial Gymnastics Meet was held at Kalahari Resort near Mount Pocono.

The 19 year old died unexpectedly from a brain tumor more than a decade ago. She was a gymnast at the United Sports Academy in Dunmore which hosted the competition.

Athletes came to compete from six states and a team even came over from Russia.

"It's very inspirational because some of the people here are from Russia and they are competing soon, and it's a great opportunity," said Cara Martinez with United Sports Academy.

"Loving the sport, doing your best, competing, winning, and you know you won't always win but what you learn through gymnastics it's a lot of dedication and hard work and carries you throughout your entire life," said Olympic champion Svetlana Boginskaya.

The top senior gymnast will go home with a $5,000 scholarship.