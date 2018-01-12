× Wreckage of Shamokin Fire Still Remains

SHAMOKIN — For people who live in and around Shamokin, it’s hard to forget what the Masonic Building looked like almost one month ago as smoke and flames poured out.

But 29 days later and the wreckage is still here.

“I don’t see when they’re going to clean it up, but it should have been taken care of a long time ago,” said Shamokin resident Derek Reich.

Typically after a fire in an urban area, the damage is cleaned up as soon as possible.

Shamokin city administrator Bob Slaby says that since the building is privately owned, it’s in the hands of the owner’s insurance. The owner’s insurance company tells us it is waiting for the outcome of the investigation into what caused the fire.

Shamokin police tell Newswatch 16 the cause of the fire is an active investigation.

Even so, people just want this cleaned up.

“It just makes it a hassle for everybody,” Reich said. “You have to walk out into the street, hope the cars aren’t coming when it’s a green light. You’re taking an extra 5, 10 minutes that sometimes you don’t have.”

In addition to being an eyesore, the wreckage is also affecting businesses, like the tattoo shop right across the street.

“The business itself is still functioning pretty well. The only concern is parking and navigating to the building,” said Jeffrey Tweed

Tweed owns Tranquility Tattoo and Art Studio on Eighth Street. Out-of-town customers have had a hard time getting to his shop.

“Once they find it, figure out how to actually get to it, and park.”

Slaby tells Newswatch 16 if the building is not cleaned up in the next two weeks, the city will take action.