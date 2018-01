× Woman in Luzerne County Sexually Assaulted While Unloading Her Car

DURYEA — A woman in Luzerne County was sexually assaulted Friday evening.

Police say the woman was unloading shopping bags in her driveway off of Bennett Street in Duryea just before 6 p.m. when a man grabbed her from behind and began to grope her and touch her inappropriately.

The woman began screaming and the man ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Duryea police.