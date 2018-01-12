× Water Gushes from Scranton Building after Broken Pipe

SCRANTON — Crews responded to building in Scranton that had water flowing out of it Friday morning.

Water was rushing out of the former Pennswood Manor assisted living center in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue.

The fire department says a broken pipe is to blame.

The assistant fire chief tells Newswatch 16 they have received numerous calls about water problems at homes and businesses caused by the sudden thaw after freezing temperatures in our area.