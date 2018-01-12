Check River & Stream Levels

Talkback 16: Fees and Taxes

Posted 6:13 pm, January 12, 2018, by , Updated at 04:05PM, January 12, 2018

The proposed $5 fee on vehicle registration in Lackawanna County is the focus of Talkback 16. First, we begin with people questioning Pennsylvania's gas tax.

