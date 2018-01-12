Sudsy Situation in Luzerne County Creek Still Puzzles Investigators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP The mysterious foam plaguing a creek in Luzerne County is still causing headaches for people who live nearby.

Some say the suds were even worse on Friday.

A spokesperson for the company where the foam is believed to be coming from says they are still investigating.

To the untrained eye it almost looks like snow, but, it's not. It's a foam that popped up along a section of the Black Creek in Luzerne County this week.

It is believed to be soap suds.

"It's an eyesore. It really is. But, to my kids, it's, 'hey, let's have fun in it!' But I don't know what's in it. I mean, it smells good and it smells like soap, but we don't know if there's any chemicals in it."

People Newswatch 16 talked to say they hoped the rain would make the foam better, instead they say it made it worse.

The Department of Environmental Protection is testing the substance to see what it is.

The DEP tells Newswatch 16 the foam is likely coming from the Henkel plant near Hazleton. That's a facility that makes soap and detergent.

We spoke to a spokesperson for the company who issued this statement:

"We are working diligently with the Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority to understand the source of the foam. Until these inspections are complete ,we have no further information on the situation."

A Black Creek Township supervisor says DEP told her it is coming from a broken pipe at Henkel.

We took a ride down to the plant around five miles away and found crews digging outside.

For the people who live near the creek, they're hoping this problem will be sorted out soon.

"I was like really looking forward to coming back here fishing again this spring and it's disgusting," said Jeff Planutis, who fishes in the creek often.

The tests the DEP are doing are expected to be finished next week.

The township supervisor we spoke with says the DEP told her the foam is not hazardous. but the DEP hasn't confirmed that to us.