One Person Killed in Northumberland County Crash

LEWIS TOWNSHIPÂ — One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in Northumberland County.

State police investigators said the deadly wreck happened before 8 a.m. on Route 54 in Lewis Township, near Turbotville.

A car and a minivan were involved in the crash.

The name of the victim was not released.

Troopers have not said what led to the deadly wreck.

Traffic on Route 54 was tied up as emergency crews responded to the scene.